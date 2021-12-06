New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It looks finally, the rumours around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is true as the shutterbugs papped actress' staff members loading luggage in her car. It seems Katrina and her family will leave for Rajasthan anytime soon now.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Katrina's staff members were seen loading several bags and suitcases in her car. Here have a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky's pre-wedding ceremonies will start from tomorrow, December 7, 2021, and go on till December 9, 2021. The couple is said to reach Jaipur, and from there, they will go to Six Senses Fort, which is in Sawai Madhopur, via helicopter to avoid paps. According to local Jaipur news outlets, the couple has booked luxurious royal suites for their special day. Vicky Kaushal will stay in Mansingh Suite while the bride-to-be stay in the Rani Rajkumari suite. Also, the per day tariff of the suites is believed to be around Rs 7 lakh per night.

As per a report in India Today, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, who arrived in India a few days ago, will be her best man and raise a toast with a special speech for her sister and to be brother-in-law. There will be no white wedding, and every ritual will happen as per Hindu traditions, such as Mehendi, Sangeet, etc.

A source close to the development informed ETimes, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. We hear they will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date."

Ever since the reports regarding Katrina and Vicky's Roka started doing rounds, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together and 'Man and Wife'. Now, it seems their wish is going to be true soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv