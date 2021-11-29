New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage is growing with every passing day. The alleged couple is expected to get married in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021, and for that, they have reportedly booked 45 hotels for their guests. Now, the latest report is doing rounds regarding the guest attending the dreamy-royal wedding.

As per Bollywood Life, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the few B-town celebs to attend the wedding of the couple. Katrina and Anushka are good friends and have worked together in two films, namely Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, both co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Also, reports were rife that the couple is going to be Anushka and Virat's neighbours as they have rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai.

Apart from them, Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan are also on the guest list. Moreover, KJo and Farah are expected to choreograph the Sangeet ceremony. “Directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While Karan is expected to choreograph the Sangeet from Vicky’s side. Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side. Shashank is the first wedding guest to be confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding," Pinkvilla quoted a source (wedding guest) as saying.

Reportedly, the wedding ceremonies will begin from December 7 and will continue till December 12. They will be Sabyasachi Bride and Groom, but for other wedding ceremonies, Katrina will adorn Manish Malhotra, Gucci and other designers' dresses.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv