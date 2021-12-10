New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a month of rumours around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage, the couple has finally put the stamp. Both the actors looked gorgeous in the Sabyasachi ensemble, Katrina wore a red bridal lehenga in the handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. Vicky complimented the bride in an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery.

However, what grabbed the attention was Katrina Kaif's veil, which is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The veil pays homage to Vicky's Punjabi roots.

Talking about Vicky's outfit, it also has some special features. The actor wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Not just this, the couple's engagement ring was the highlight of their overall outfits. In the images shared on their respective Instagram handle, the actress adorned Tiffany Soleste blue sapphire diamond ring in platinum, while Vicky had the Tiffany Classic wedding band ring in platinum.

Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple shared adorable pics from their dreamy royal wedding on Thursday and captioned it as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh and Gurdas Maan.

