New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married, and their fans can't get enough of them. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Recently, the newly-wed couple was spotted at the Jaipur airport, leaving for Mumbai.

Jagran English has brought you exclusive pics of Vicky and Katrina from Jaipur airport. The couple arrived at the airport via helicopter and were spotted dressed in traditional attire. Katrina was spotted wearing a cream colour suit, while her husband, Vicky complimented her in cream colour kurta pyjama.

Here have a look:

Earlier, the couple also dropped some pics from their wedding and captioned it as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Here have a look:

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram and welcomed his 'Parjai ji' to their small family. He shared an adorable pic and captioned it as, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji...Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, according to a report in India Today, the couple will land at Mumbai's Kalina airport at 12:30 pm, today, December 10, and from there, they will directly leave for their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Reportedly, the couple will hold their grand reception in Mumbai soon.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, while Vicky has several films in his kitty, namely Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Sam Manekshaw's biopic helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv