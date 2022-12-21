Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Fly Economy Class, Fans Say, ‘So Down To Earth’| Watch

Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were taken aback to see the stars travelling in economy class, recently. While the two regularly fly first class, they joined other passengers in economy class on their most recent flight.

A video of Katrina and Vicky inside the flight was posted on a fan page, with numerous people expressing shock at seeing the duo travelling in economy.

Dressed in hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants for the flight, Vicky and Katrina both donned sunglasses, caps and masks to conceal their faces. A video taken inside the aircraft showed Katrina on her cell phone, while Vicky's gaze seemed to be directed forward as the two tried to remain inconspicuous.

A fellow passenger posted their video on Instagram which was then shared by a fan page. It was captioned as, “Imagine boarding the same flight with Katrina Kaif…”

Below the post, a fan wrote, “They’re flying economy? Wow,” while another commented, “Flying Economy? Wow Katrina Kaif, you are so down to earth.” A third person said, “I am shocked…”

Nevertheless, some people pointed out that the recording had been taken without Katrina or Vicky's approval, and should not have been shared on the internet. A comment read, "Yeh galat hai (this is wrong)... shooting a person without their permission should be a crime.”

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly in Europe to spend the Christmas with Katrina's family. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 9. The couple had exchanged vows in Rajasthan in the attendance of close friends and family. Their intimate service was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day revelry had a number of rituals, such as haldi and sangeet.

On the work front, Vicky last featured in the Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also had Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Phone Bhoot. She will next appear in the thriller Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and the action movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.