New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the new B-town couple, who took a plunge on Thursday, December 9, in attendance of their family and close friends. The couple kept their relationship under wraps and even managed to keep their marriage a hush-hush affair until they dropped adorable and dreamy pics from their D-day.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handle and shared the same pictures from their wedding, leaving their fans jumping in excitement. They captioned the image as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

As soon as Katrina and Vicky dropped the images, it went viral in no seconds. Fans bombarded their comment section and dropped congratulatory messages. Several celebs also wished the couple 'love' and 'all the best' for their future.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Congratulations.. khush raho jab tak hai jaan ..". Vikrant Messy wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaein mere Bhai. Wishing you both years of happiness and togetherness! Rab Rakha". Kusha Kapila dropped a hilarious message, "Haye finally! Saans mein saans aaaayee humari aur @viralbhayani ki! Congratulations". Parineeti Chopra wrote, "KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!"

Since Katrina and Vicky's posts were the only source of their wedding pics, their individual post has crossed 8.5 million and 5.6 million likes, respectively.

Though the duo has never appeared together onscreen, either in a movie or a show, it seems Karan's show, Koffee with Karan (2019), was the start of their dreamy love.

Speaking to Karan in the 6th season of his chat show, Katrina had suggested that she would “look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen.” A few episodes later when Vicky was informed about the same, the actor pretended to get fainted.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv