New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have set the temperature soaring with their love soaked pictures in the latest social media post. The couple looks deeply in love with each other, and fans can't take their eyes off them. On December 9, the duo got hitched in the presence of their family and close friends in an intimate ceremony.

Since then, the couple has been keeping their fans on their toes by sharing a glimpse of their Wedding, Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Now, they have shared a new set of pics, looking stunning in Sabyasachi's outfits. Katrina's outfit pays tribute to her mother's British heritage.

Sharing the pics, both captioned the post as "To love, honour and cherish."

Katrina wore a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. She paired the sari with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the other hand, Vicky adorned Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, the couple will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. After concluding all the wedding ceremonies, they will resume their work. Currently, the couple is on enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives, as per reports.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of Tiger. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty, namely The Great Indian Family and Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv