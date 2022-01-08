New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, the surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing the film and television industry to keep the shootings on hold. The COVID is back with a new variant Omicron, and it's been only a month, it has created havoc in several states, forcing governments to impose strict measures such as night and weekend curfew. Owing to this, earlier, we informed you that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 shoot sequence that was supposed to take place this month in Delhi, has been postponed. Now, another report is doing rounds with Katrina's next upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

As per a report in ETimes, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, were scheduled to shoot for a song this week, but makers had to delay it by a week due to the need for over 100 background dancers. And seeing the current situation, makers are taking extra precautions to curb the outspread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, was also scheduled to shoot a song sequence for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, it has been postponed, and they are yet to decide a date to arrange the shooting.

The source further added that if the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing then, other big-budget song shoots which require many background dancers will have to be put on hold.

To further get a perspective on this situation, ETimes contacted a senior dancer from the industry who said, "Producers are taking precaution because the cases are going up and they want to avoid crowds on the set. This is being done for songs that require a large number of dancers in it."

Well, the future of these big-budget songs and shooting sequence stands unclear. However, the measures taken by the film and television industry are quintessential and will help in keeping everyone safe.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv