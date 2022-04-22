New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is working on her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' in full swing. Soon after tying the knot with Bollywood actor and heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, Katrina began the shoot for her upcoming film. The film also features South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi. As the shooting for the film is underway, a few pictures from the sets have gone viral.

These viral pictures have made Katrina's fans more excited as they are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. In the leaked pictures, Katrina can be seen sitting with actor Radhika Sarathkumar. The leaked pictures have also revealed Katrina's look in the film.

In the viral pictures, Katrina can be seen dressed in a pink floral dress as she rehearses her lines with co-star Radhika. Radhika, on the other hand, was seen dressed as a cop, which makes it clear what role she will be portraying in the film.

The pictures depict Katrina in a confused state of mind as she practices her segment with Radhika.

Have a look at the viral pictures from the set of Merry Christmas:

For the unversed, back in December last year, Katrina had announced her collaboration with the makers through an Instagram post.

Katrina's post read, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with the director [Sriram Raghavan] for Merry Christmas…He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers, and it’s an honor to be directed by him….”

Take a look at Katrina’s post here:

Talking about Katrina's work front, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from that, the actress also is seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Also, the actress married Vicky Kaushal last year in December.

