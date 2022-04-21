New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. The Tiger 3 actress knows how to win hearts with just a smile. Katrina is an active social media user and keeps on dropping pictures and videos to treat her fans. Once again, Katrina has won millions of hearts, and the reason is her smile.

Katrina, on Thursday took to Instagram and dropped a set of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile, which has left her fans in awe! Katrina's fans are going gaga over her candid pictures. The actress can be seen donning a beige ribbed sweater and a pair of blue denim jeans in the pictures.

Katrina's hair are perfectly styled, and the actress kept her makeup natural. The actress ditched the caption part and just dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at Katrina's picture here:

Soon after she shared the photos, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Shweta Bachchan also dropped a heart-shaped eyes emoji, and Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Kiss Miss" along with a red heart emoji.

Katrina often posts pictures on her account. A week ago, the actress through her post, proved that she is a water baby as she dropped a picture sitting at a beach. The actress can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit and a large beach hat, and as always, she slayed the picture.

Take a look at pictures shared by Katrina here:

Meanwhile, on Katrina's work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, which is directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The actress will also feature in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

