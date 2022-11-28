Katrina Kaif’s Desi Look In A Powdered Blue Saree Has Fans Calling Her ‘Apsara’ | See Pics

Katrina Kaif has been a fashion icon for over two decades now. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ star never ceases to amaze her fans with her jaw-dropping looks every now and then.

On Monday, Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to post pictures of herself in a saree. The diva looked absolutely stunning in a powder blue saree that she donned for a friend’s wedding. “Aaj ka din,” wrote Katrina Kaif in the caption of her post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In another post, Katrina Kaif shared a reel of herself and captioned, “Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja.” Social media users loved the ‘Tiger’ star’s posts and flooded the comments section with their reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

One user wrote, “Shining in the setting sun like a pearl up on the ocean Come and feel me, o feel me,” another wrote, “How could someone be this beautiful elegant and gracefulll.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif recently starred in the horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles and clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ at the box-office.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’. The film will see her paired up opposite south sensation Vijay Sethupati. The film will be released in 2023.

The diva will also star opposite her favorite co-star, Salman Khan, in the upcoming installment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi and will release next year.

‘Tiger 3’ was slated to release in theaters on Eid next year, but has been postponed to a later date. ‘Tiger 3’ will now be released in theaters on Diwali 2023.

Katrina Kaif also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial in her kitty. Titled ‘Jee Le Zara’, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and will be shot next year.