Katrina Kaif's 'Back To Gym' Picture After Maldives Vacation Is Unmissable | See Here

Katrina Kaif was recently in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, friends and family to celebrate her birthday. Now, the actress is back in Mumbai and has immediately started working on her upcoming projects. Apart from focusing on her movies, Katrina is also back to the gym to focus on her fitness. Her social media pictures show that she is a fitness enthusiast.

Sharing the picture from the gym, Katrina wrote, "Back to the gymmmmmmmmm".

Katrina has shared pictures from her pilates session with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The duo can be seen sitting in a fabric, which is hanging from the ceiling.

Katrina is also shooting for her film 'Merry Christmas'. Sharing the pictures with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupati, Katrina wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi".

Katrina announced Merry Christmas in late 2021. She shared the pictures with the director and the star cast of the film. She wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox". The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor.

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina has many films coming up. She will star in Phone Bhoot, which will release on November 4, 2022. Sharing the new poster of Phone Bhoot, Katrina wrote, "Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you." The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Katrina will return for the Tiger franchise, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in a girls' road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.