Amid the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal secret Roka Ceremony rumours, the actress' team clarifies Kat's whereabouts. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the headlines ever since the rumour of their Roka ceremony starting doing rounds on all social and entertainment platforms. The couple is rumoured to be dating for the past two years and said to be in much love. However, after hours of speculation, Katrina's team issued a clarification regarding the rumours.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actress' team debunked the rumours and said Katrina was with Salman Khan at night at the International Airport to catch the flight for Russia. However, due to some issues, they had to cancel the flight. Now, they both will be flying tonight to Russia for Tiger 3's shoot.

The leading entertainment stated more reasons to believe that Katrina and Vicky's Roka news is a rumour. As per the report, Sooryvanshi actress' mother is currently in Chennai, and without her, Katrina is not going to open such an important chapter of her life.

Also, Vicky Kaushal's co-star in Mr. Lele, Kiara Advani, tagged the actor on her Instagram story and hinted that they are having a late-night shoot. In the story, she can be seen enjoying mid-night snacks with Uri actor. She captioned the image as "Midnight muchies on set Courtesy @akshayarora3 @vickykaushal09"

Here have a look:

pic credit:@kiaraaliaadvani

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina met for the first time on a talk show, and after few meetings, they are reported to be dating. Often, they are spotted together at festivals such as Holi or Diwali. Also, they never fail to leave a hearty comment on each other's posts. It seems fans have to wait for long for both of them to go official.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Jara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty, namely Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr. Lele in the pipeline.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv