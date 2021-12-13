New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony early this month in attendance of their close relatives and friends. The couple had a destination wedding in Rajasthan at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. Since then, the actress has been sharing dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremonies, and the latest post on her social media handle is dedicated to her sisters.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina dropped a series of pictures from her D-day, wherein she can be seen walking down the aisle with her sisters under phoolon ki chaadar. Katrina's sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle, were all dressed in morphe pink Indian outfits, while Katrina adorned Sabyasachi's bridal outfit.

Calling her sisters "pillars of strength", she wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

In some of the pics, she showed off her complete bridal look designed by Sabyasachi and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actress wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. She paired the bridal outfit with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

On Sunday, Katrina and Vicky treated their followers with some alluring pics from their Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pics on their Instagram handle, they wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! (sic)."

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky started dating in the year 2019, and after two years of their courtship, they decided to take a big step and get married.

