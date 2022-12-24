Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupati Unveil FIRST Poster Of 'Merry Christmas' With A Twist | See Here

Katrina Kaif is all set to collaborate with Vijay Sethupati in her next 'Merry Christmas'. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and was announced in December 2021. The star cast has finally shared the much-awaited update on the film and posted the first poster of the film.

Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon!"

Announcing the film, Katrina wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET. with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

Meanwhile, sharing the behind the scene picture, she wrote, "Work in progress."

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Whereas, Vijay Sethupati will be seen in Jawan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.