New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular B-town couple Vicky and Katrina are the perfect couple goals. The duo always enthralls their fans with pictures and videos. After celebrating Holi, the couple was recently spotted in Mumbai outside a restaurant. Vicky and Katrina were seen spending quality time with their family. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the venue with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte.

Vicky's family including brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal were also there at the dinner. After having the family dinner, the entire family possed for the paparazzi, and Vicky and Katrina were seen walking hand-in-hand.

For dinner night, Katrina opted for a denim skirt and denim shirt whereas Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers.

Several videos of the couple went viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Vicky and Katrina can be seen stepping out of the venue post-dinner, and Katrina Kaif was seen helping her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Holi, Vicky and Katrina shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how they celebrated the festival of colours. Both the actors shared similar pictures on their Instagram handle. The entire family was seen twinning in white attire as they gave a million-dollar smile for the camera.

See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Back on March 17, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash. Katrina took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal and they both looked stylish. Katrina Kaif had captioned the photos as "About Last Night."

Take a look at Katrina's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen