Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Usher Major Couple Goals In Viral Advertisement Pictures

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the B-Town and they have been making a buzz with their constant appearances together at events and award shows. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal worked on a project together and the pictures of the same have gone viral on the internet making netizens all worked up and excited to see them onscreen for the first time.

Well, it's not for a film, but the couple has collaborated on a TV commercial. In the photos, both of them can be seen casually dressed up in comfortable vacation clothes. Giving major couple of goals, Vicky and Katrina look too cute to be true. Check Out the pictures here:

Recently, on 'Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when the romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Although the couple never accepted being in a relationship in public, they dated for around two years before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from that, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Also, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw