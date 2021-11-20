New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hitting the headlines ever since the rumours started doing rounds, the two got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house. Reports are rife that the couple will be typing the knot in December at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan.

Now, ahead of the dreamy wedding, a new report is doing rounds, which leave all their fans beaming with joy. As per reports, the couple is planning to make an official announcement about their wedding in the coming days.

Well, if this report turns out to be true then, all the social media platforms will be overflowing with best wishes. Also, it will interesting to see the list of guests making their appearance at the wedding.

Meanwhile, a source had earlier told ETimes, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December."

The wedding is going to be a very close-knit affair with only family and special friends in attendance owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Reportedly, the couple was planning to have an international destination wedding, but due to their packed schedule, they dropped the idea and booked a resort in Rajasthan to have a quiet wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Next, she will be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Sardar Udham, which received immense applaud from the audience. Next, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv