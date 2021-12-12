New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From friends to life-partners, it has been a roller-coaster week for Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal and for us. We witnessed one of the biggest and sensational weddings in the town at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Yes! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married and the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives somewhere, preparations for their grand wedding reception has already begun in Mumbai.

Amid all the fuss around the wedding preparations and pictures, now it is even more exciting for fans to speculate around thier star-studded reception in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be hosting a grand wedding reception next week for their friends and industry colleagues and the invitations have already been sent out.

As reported by ANI, the grand reception in Mumbai will be held next week, and many A-listers of Bollywood will reportedly grace the event. Reportedly, after concluding their wedding party the couple will resume their work.

According to India Today, the reception invite has a handwritten note to the ones who could not attend the wedding and promised to see them soon. It also consists of motichoor ladoos, ittar (Arabic perfume), scented candles, seeds for saplings, flowers, and, without fail, they also added a thoughtful ‘thank-you’ note. Shukar Rab Da Shukar Sab Da is also written on it.

Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza to Attend?

Also, actress Dia Mirza took her Instagram to congratulate the couple and share a picture of a similar-looking hamper. Sharing the hamper picture she wrote," Thank you! All our love and blessings for you both@katrinakaif, @Vickykaushal."

In the shared story, the floral hamper consists of a card titled Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. Does this mean Dia will grace VicKat's wedding reception?



Similarly, Kangana Ranaut also shared the same hamper thanking the couple for Desi ghee laddoos.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. After the grand wedding, the couple was spotted taking a chopper to Jaipur Airport and from their they boarded a private jet and reportedly jetted off to Maldives for thier Honeymoon.

