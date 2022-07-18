Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Look Dreamy In Their Maldives Vacay Pics, Fans Calls Them 'Adorable'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a gala time in the Maldives as the couple celebrated Katrina's 39th birthday with family members and friends. The couple has shared many fun and adorable pictures on social media from their trip. Fans were demanding to see Vicky's picture with Katrina. Now, Vicky has posted a photo with Katrina and they give a major couple goals to their fans.

Sharing the picture, Vicky just put an infinity emoticon in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina and Vicky can be seen sitting on a yacht. A beautiful view of the sea can also be seen in the photo. The couple can be seen in an all-white outfit. The photo has captured a candid moment. Bollywood celebs Farah Khan, Tripti Dimri and Neha Dhupia are all hearts for this picture.

Earlier, Katrina posted a fun video, in which she and Vicky along with their gan can be seen enjoying on a water slide. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Yeh dosti!". Katrina's sister Isabelle, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh and Anand Tiwari can be seen in the video as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has a bunch of films lined up. She will star in a horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie will release on November 4, 2022. She will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She has started shooting for Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

On Vicky Kaushal's work front, the actor was last seen in Sardar Uddham. He will be seen in Anand Tiwari's untitled film, along with Tripti Dimri. He will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He will also star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film.