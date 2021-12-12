New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are keeping the momentum high by dropping their pre-wedding ceremonies' pics on their respective social media handles. Earlier, the couple dropped wedding, followed by Haldi ceremony pics. Now, the duo has dropped Mehendi ceremony pics and seeing it, one can say they had great blast with their family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a series of Mehendi pics, wherein she can be seen decked up in a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar. It also had hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders. The lehenga was paired with eclectic Navratan inspired jewellery.

In one of the pic, the actress is seen shaking legs with Vicky's father Sham Kaushal and in another, she is having fun with her sisters and Sharvari Wagh. Katrina captioned the post as, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"

On the other hand, Vicky also shared a series of pics, wherein he is looking dapper in an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar.

In one of the pics, the actor is seen going on one knee for his lady love while giving a hearty performance. In the next, he is seen dancing with his brother Sunny Kaushal. In the last picture, Vicky and Katrina are snapped sitting on their friends' shoulders as they dance looking at each other. Vicky also captioned the post as, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on December 7 and on December 10, the newly-wed couple were spotted arriving in a chopper at Jaipur airport. Reportedly, the couple had directly left for their honeymoon in the Maldives from Mumbai airport.

