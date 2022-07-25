Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Get Death Threats; Mumbai Police Registers Case

On Monday, Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified man and initiated an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, according to the news agency ANI. The case was registered at Santacruz Police Station.

Vicky Kaushal complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused had also been stalking his wife and threatening her. The case has been registered under u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act.

Recently, the actors were in Maldives with their friends and family to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday. The couple got married in Decemeber 2021 in Rajasthan in a private ceremony.

On the work front, both Katrina and Vicky have a bunch of films lined up. Katrina will star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She has started shooting for Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas. Her movie Phone Bhoot will release in November 2022, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Uddham. He will star in a rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan. He has started working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.