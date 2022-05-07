New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fails to give major couple through their sweet pictures on social media and their fans love it. Now, Katrina Kaif has shared another adorable picture with Vicky Kaushal on social media and their fans can't keep calm over this perfect picture.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Me and mine" with heart emoticons. The post has already received over 1 million likes within an hour.

Katrina and Vicky can be seen enjoying their pool time as they pose for the picture together. Katrina looks beautiful as always in white swimwear. As soon as Katrina posted the picture, fans spammed the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. One person wrote, "Well u both are made for each other".

Not just fans, but even celebrities are swooning over the adorable picture. Rakul Preet is all hearts for this picture. Meanwhile, singer Raja Kumari commented, "Perfection blessings to you both" and Hrithik Roshan commented, "So nice" with a heart emoticon. Priyanka Chopra also commented with a heart eyes emoticon.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has many projects lined up. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar. She will star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The actress will also star in Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, her pictures from her upcoming movie Merry Christmas went viral on social media. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, and it also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav