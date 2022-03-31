New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Jaipur and eversince their wedding the couple has been hitting the headlines for one or another reason. Sometimes it is the appreciation post for each other while other times it's just steamy hot PDA that makes fans go ga ga. Recently, taking to Instagram Katrina Kaif posted a series of pictures from their vacay at an undisclosed location. The couple was spotted earlier jetting off together.

In the pics posted by Katrina, the couple can be seen sharing some steamy time on a yacht. In one of the pictures bikini-clad Katrina is sitting on the deck of a yacht and shirtless Vicky is resting on her lap while in another pic Katrina can be seen wearing a white monokini with black sunglasses and a cap. While the third photo is of rustic and natural scenery from their vacation location.

Sharing the pics, Katrina used some emojis such as wave, heart palm tree, and beach as the caption. Take a look at the picture here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

As soon as the pictures were posted on social media by Katrina, it was flooded by fans. A user commented, "Terrifcally Fantabulous." While another one said, "Looking so prety." One of the netizens added, "Fire couple." Many user termed the duo as "Hottest couple".

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also shared scenery from their vacay on his official Instagram account. Prior to this, Vicky and Katrina had made a splashing entry to Apoorva Mehta's bday t KJo's house. After that, the couple was spotted dining with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar and on a totally different day, the duo was spotted dining with their family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky has Laxma Utekar’s romantic film opposite Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline and later will star in Govinda Naam Mera.

Posted By: Ashita Singh