New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker and boss of Dharma production's Karan Johar organised a birthday bash for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta last night. The star-studded bash consisted of several B-town celebs including Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and other famous personalities. Several pictures surfaced online, which gave us a glimpse of the evening.

While several stars made heads turn with their grand entries, we have managed to get our hands on pictures from the evening. Without any doubt, a newly-wed couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the show, while Alia looked like a dream in a pink floral short dress. While Katrina Kaif opted for a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

As per media reports, Karan Johar sent out specially curated invites along with fancy hampers to the people included in the guest list. Further, a report by ETimes suggests that Karan roped in DJ Khushi for the grand party, who arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business.

Several celebrities took to their social media and showered fans with a glimpse from Apoorva's birthday. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was not present at the party as she was flying to New York. However, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Apoorva. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happy bday my dear @apoorva1972” with heart emojis.

Picture Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Meanwhile, there are some notable absences as well which included Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Aishwarya, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the glimpse of the evening, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and posted pictures with Karan Johar. In another photograph, ‘A Thursday’ actress was seen posing with the ‘birthday boy.’

Arjun Kapoor too treated fans with inside pictures.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen