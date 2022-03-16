New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding, fans are in their awe. The much-loved couple every now and then paints the town red with their adorable PDA. Recently, Katrina took to her Instagram stories and posted a cute selfie with her husband Vicky that made fans go gaga over it.

In the pictures posted by Katrina Kaif, she can be seen resting adorably on Vicky Kaushal's shoulder. Both husband and wife looked cool in their shades. Vicky donned a white cotton shirt while Katrina wore a sweet smile for the cameras.

Sharing a series of stories on the photo and video sharing app, Katrina used a sticker that reads, 'sorry I am Sleepy'.

Take a look at photos here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private and low-key wedding at Jaipur, and to officially announce their marriage, they shared a post and wrote," “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif wrapped her busy shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. She currently, started shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' starring Vijay Sethupathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Sharing the news of her new shoot, Katrina had written, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. I. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix"

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his next project. He recently wrapped Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Mera Naam' and 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

Posted By: Ashita Singh