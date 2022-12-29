Katrina Kaif Vacays In Her ‘Favorite Place Ever’ With Vicky Kaushal, Spots Leopards During Her ‘Magical’ Trip | See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated Christmas with their friends and family, flew off to Rajasthan the next day to ring in the New Year 2023. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to share pictures from her jungle safari trip and called it “one of her favorite places ever.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif shared pictures of herself and husband Vicky Kaushal during their vacation. The caption of the post read, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post here:

Vicky Kaushal too had shared pictures from his saari trip via his social media account on Wednesday. “Here's to rising up in 2023,” wrote the ‘Sam Bahadur’ star in the caption of his Instagram post.

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had a busy year in 2022. While Katrina starred in the horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky was recently seen in Shashan Khaitan’s ‘Govind Naam Mera’.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary together on December 9. The duo vacationed in Ooty to mark the occasion, where Vicky Kaushal was shooting for his upcoming movie.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next star in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next film. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and marks the duo’s first time pairing on the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film is a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC, widely known as Sam Manekshaw.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand, will next be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Srirram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’. The ‘Phone Bhoot’ star will also pair up with Salman Khan for the high-octane action film ‘Tiger 3’. The film will release on Diwali 2023.