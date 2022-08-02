Katrina Kaif To Grace 'Koffee With Karan' Couch? Actress Drops A Hint

Katrina Kaif's fans were hoping to see the actress in the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. Now, it seems like their wish has been fulfilled. Katrina has dropped a hint that she will grace the coffee couch in Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actress took to social media and hinted that she might appear in the show and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter might join her.

Sharing some stunning pictures, she wrote, "Anyone for Koffee ??".

To this, Siddhant Chaturvedi commented with a raising hand emoticon. Katrina looks absolutely gorgeous in a black and white stripe dress.

She also posted a behind the scene video of this photoshoot. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick".

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter also shared some pictures hinting that he will appear in Koffee With Karan. Sharing the pictures, Ishaan wrote, "Koffee date with ________ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7".

Katrina will star in Phone Bhoot, along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Therefore, the trio might appear on the show for the promotion of their film.

Meanwhile, the first look of Phone Bhoot was unveiled a month ago. Sharing the first poster, Katrina wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai."

Earlier, the star cast announced the release date of the film with a new poster. Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, "Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you."

On the work front, Katrina has started working on her film 'Merry Christmas'. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. She will be seen in a girls' road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. She will star in Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.