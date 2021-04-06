Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote that she tested positive for coronavirus and has immediately isolated herself and she will be under home quarantine.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Katrina Kaif has joined the list of latest celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus in the second wave of COVID19 pandemic. The actress confirmed the same through Instagram stories. Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress wrote that she tested positive for coronavirus and has immediately isolated herself and she will be under home quarantine.

On Tuesday, she posted a story on Instagram, that read, "I have tested positive for COVID19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with to get tested immediately too."

She concluded the note by saying, "grateful for all your love and support."

Recently, many celebrities tested positive for coronavirus including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, among others. Earlier, actor Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for covid, now they have fully recovered from it and they tested negative for coronavirus.

Kartik Aaryan also posted a picture of himself in which he gave the update to his fans that he tested negative. He shared the photo with the caption, that read, "Negative.. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work."

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the country reported 103,558 fresh coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has several lined up projects. She will be seen in the film Phone Bhoot in which she is starred opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhnat Chaturvedi. The film will be directed by Gurmmet Singh. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a Tiger franchise in which she will share the screen space with Salman Khan. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

