New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal gave her fans a piece of good news on Saturday by announcing her new film, ‘Merry Christmas’. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture with her co-star and the team. The actress was spotted with director Sriram Raghavan a few days ago, leading to speculation about her new project.

Sharing the picture on social media, Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix.”

Katrina will share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in winter.

A few days back, the actress was spotted on a shoot set in Mumbai for the first time after her grand wedding. Pictures of Katrina with Sriram Raghavan went viral on the internet by several fan pages dedicated to the actress.

Movies such as Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Andhadhun are helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Apart from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal also resumed his work. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a car selfie on his way to work and wrote, "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoji)."

On Katrina's work front, the actress was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi was released in theatres and crossed the 100 crore mark in almost a week. Up next, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen