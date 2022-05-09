New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved B-town couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are always giving major couple goals to their fans. Their adorable and swoon-worthy pictures seem to win the internet. The couple has been quite active on social media and fans are not complaining. Now, both Vicky and Katrina have shared pictures on Instagram of their vacation to New York.

Sharing some pictures, Katrina wrote, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s". In the first picture, Katrina can be seen smiling toward the camera and she can be seen posing with Vicky Kaushal in the second picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Actor and host Mini Mathur commented, "Oooooh kat has reached her happy place - bubbys". Anushka Sharma also commented on the picture with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also posted an adorable picture, where Vicky and Katrina can be seen walking on the streets of NYC. In the caption, he wrote, "Sugar rush."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Netizens are loving these pictures. One person wrote, "Best couple in the world", meanwhile, another person commented, "The reason why I believe in true love".

Katrina looks beautiful in an oversized green shirt and blue denim. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in a blue denim jacket paired with blue denim jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in many projects. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will come back for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which will also star Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Vicky Kaushal will star in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera along with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav