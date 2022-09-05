Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Bring A Laughter Riot To 'Koffee With Karan' 7 | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is getting more exciting as the Phone Bhoot trio Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will grace the Koffee couch. The teaser of the new episode looks fun and entertaining as Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan never fail to crack a joke.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 10 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 10 will be out on September 8, 2022, at 12:00 AM. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

In the video, Katrina talks about Alia Bhatt's answer on the wedding night, which left Siddhant and Ishaan amazed. Meanwhile, Siddhant and Ishaan spill some beans about their relationship status and reveal that they are single. Ishaan says that Karan Johar is the sexiest bachelor in town. To this, Karan hilariously replies that no one looks at him in that way.

Karan asks Katrina which Instagram account she follows for thirst trap and Katrina replies 'Ranveer Singh'. Later, Ishaan answers the questions with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, which makes Katrina, Siddhant and Karan laugh hysterically.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will star in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot. The movie will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh entertained the audience in the first episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the koffee couch in the second episode. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar came as guest stars in the third episode. The Liger couple Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came to the show before their film's release.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also came to the show ahead of their movie's release. The cousins Arjun and Sonam Kapoor and Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal came as guests in the fifth and sixth episodes respectively. The Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani came to the show as well. The Heropanti stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff reunited for the last episode.