New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif never fails to stun her fans with her beauty. She gives an update about her personal and professional life on social media to her fans. Recently, Katrina has been very active on social media and we are not complaining. The actress has shared some stunning pictures of herself and can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "It's called ‘SATURDAY HAIR' according to @amitthakur_hair". The post has already received 7 lakh likes within 2 hours.

The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in a green and white striped dress and paired the outfit with hoop earings and heels. She can be seen flaunting her beautiful and shiny hair as well.

Earlier, Katrina shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Doing oversized even back then." In the picture, Katrina can be seen in the garden and can be seen sporting an oversized denim jacket.

As soon as Katrina posted the picture, her fans showed their love by spamming the comment section with heart emojis. Bollywood celebs also showed their love for Katrina's adorable picture. Neha Dhupia is all hearts for this picture. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor commented, "love it" and Shweta Bachchan commented, "Adorable" on the post. Farah Khan wrote, "How lovely is this". Vicky Kaushal also showed his love for the picture by commenting on it with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Now, the actress has a bunch of films lined up including Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, Katrina's picture from her upcoming movie Merry Christmas went viral on social media. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and it also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav