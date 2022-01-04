New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif lately got married to Vicky Kaushal On December 9 in an intimate ceremony at a royal fort in Rajasthan. Since then, the actress has been keeping her fans on their toes by dropping adorable pics with Vicky. However, recently, the actress dropped a solo pic of herself, showing off her post-marriage glow.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an image wherein she is dressed in a beige sweater, posing for pictures of what seems to be her new house. The actress is sporting a no-makeup look with her hair let loose. Katrina didn't write any caption rather dropped the emotion of a house and green heart. The actress is looking beautiful as usual, but what captured the attention of the netizens was her mangalsutra.

As soon as she dropped the post, a user commented, "Ahh u r looking sp pretty and that mangalsutra". Another user wrote, "Beautiful..preserved our culture by wearing mangalsutra", while others dropped red heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, she dropped a love-filled pic of herself with Vicky Kaushal on Christmas Day. In the image, both can be seen giving a tight hug to each other beside the Xmas tree. She captioned the image as, "Merry Christmas".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has resumed the shooting of her next movie with Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The actress will be jetting off to Delhi for a shooting sequence with Salman this month.

Besides this, she also has Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and Alia Abbas Zafar’s superhero series.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv