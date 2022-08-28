Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Sunday Vibes' As She Gives Tour Of Her Sea-Facing Balcony | Watch

Katrina Kaif is having the laziest Sunday, and how do we know that? It's her latest Instagram post. However, the smile of the actress is also to die for. Katrina Kaif is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a video of herself where she can be seen chilling in a new, sea-facing apartment. Vicky and Katrina bought the flat last year after their wedding. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat also lives in the same complex, and this makes them neighbour.

Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of her luxurious flat when she hosted a Christmas party for her friends. Meanwhile, in the video, Katrina can be seen sitting on a comfy chair while several potted plants can be seen in the background.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Sunday vibes"

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with love and fires emojis.

Currently, Katrina and Vicky are busy shooting for their respective movies. While Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Kahtter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, Katrina will also feature in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The movie is set to hit the big theaters in April next year.

Further, the actress will also be seen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The movie will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also set to feature in an untitled film with Tripti Dimri.