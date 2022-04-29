New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. She keeps sharing some stunning pictures on her social media page and her fans are always stunned by her beauty. Now, the actress has shared a throwback picture of herself in which she looks as gorgeous as she is today.

Sharing the throwback photo, Katrina wrote, "Doing oversized even back then". The picture has already received over 5 lakh likes within 3 hours. In the picture, Katrina can be seen in the garden and can be seen sporting an oversized denim jacket.

Take a look at the picture here:

Bollywood celebrities are also loving Katrina's adorable picture. Neha Dhupia is all hearts for this picture. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor commented, "love it" and Shweta Bachchan commented, "Adorable" on the post.

Bollywood actor and Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal also showed his love for the picture by commenting on it with a heart emoticon. For the unversed, Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Earlier, Katrina shared a stunning picture of herself in blue swimwear and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Priyanka Chopra commented on this picture with a fire emoji.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, the actress has a bunch of films lined up including Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, Katrina's picture from her upcoming movie Merry Christmas went viral on social media. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, and it also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

