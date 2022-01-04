New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a grand wedding that happened at Six senses Fort Barwara Rajasthan. The wedding of two garnered a lot of attention and till now fans are expecting fun photos to be revealed from the wedding.

Recently, Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal uploaded a series of photos of himself from the wedding of Katrina and Vicky, wherein he can be seen looking regal in a royal avatar. Sunny being handsome himself is posing like a prince in the picture.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “Look like a warrior and pose like a king." The picture attracted many comments but the most fun and cool comment were posted by the new 'Parjai' of Sunny, that is Vicky's new bride Katrina Kaif. Katrina reacted to the post and commented, " Vibe hai Vibe hai," on Sunny's Instagram post.

Sunny also replier to her 'Parjai' and wrote, "@Katrinakaif, Isiliye to Hype hai Hype hai." The post on Instagram has garnered over 270,000 likes and over 8K comments.

A few days ago Sunny Kaushal, posted a picture of his family from Katrina and his big bro Vicky's mehendi and wrote, "Mundey waale..."

Last year, In an Etimes interview, Sunny Kaushal opened up about meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time during the release of his web show The Forgotten Army. "I've met her. When 'The Forgotten Army' was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet."

Apart from this, Sunny has been quite active on social media eversince VicKat's wedding in December. For the unversed, Sunny recently made his debut as a lead with 'Shiddat' opposite Radhika Madaan. While he is all set to be seen in his next venture Bhangra Paa Le.

Posted By: Ashita Singh