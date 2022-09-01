'We Were Restricted By COVID': Katrina Kaif Reveals The Reason Behind Her Intimate Wedding With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved B-town couples. Fans have always adored the couple and the chemistry they have. Recently, Katrina opened up about her wedding and the reason both Vicky and her chose to keep the event private.

Katrina recently appeared for an interview with Zoom, where she said that one of the main reasons she kept the wedding ceremony private was that the couple was 'restricted by Covid-19'.

"I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously," the actress was quoted as saying by Zoom.

"I think this year it's been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy," she further added.

Recently, the actress spotted was at the 67th Filmfare Awards. After the pandemic, this marks Katrina's first appearance on the red carpet. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a shimmery green saree. She further accessorised the look with statement earrings.

Take a look at the picture here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on Katrina Kaif's work front, the actress will be next seen in Phone Bhoot. The movie stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She will also feature in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The movie will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.