Katrina Kaif Reveals A HUGE Fight Took Place At Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Here’s What Happened Next

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities were nothing short of a fairytale. The duo, who got married in presence of their family members and close friends in a private ceremony, have been giving their fans little details from what happened during their wedding.

Recently, Katrina Kaif appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote her latest film, ‘Phone Bhoot’. When the host quizzed her about whether a ‘joota chhupaai’ ceremony was held at her wedding, Katrina promptly replied about how a huge fight broke out their ceremony.

“I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” added the ‘Tiger’ star. Kapil Sharma then asked Katrina Kaif about who ultimately won the argument, to which Katrina gave a hilarious response.

“Pata nahi, Actually maine pucha nahi. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don’t know. I was so busy with my own wedding that I couldn’t ask),” quipped the ‘Merry Christmas’ star.

Katrina Kaif also revealed on the show about the cute nickname given to her by Vicky Kaushal’s family. When asked how they refer to and call the actor at home, Katrina said that her in-laws call her ‘Kitto’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif’s latest release ‘Phone Bhoot’ got an underwhelming response at the box-office. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, the film clashed at the box-office with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’. Directed by ‘Andhadhun’ fame filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film marks the first onscreen pairing of Katrina with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also sars Emraan Haashmi and is expected to release on Diwali 2023.