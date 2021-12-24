New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal is back on set and has resumed her work after the grand wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month. Katrina was spotted on the sets of one of her projects on Thursday. The pictures of the actress is doing rounds on the internet.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen having a conversation with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. Katrina can be seen wearing a knee-length dress, which she paired with a shrug. The actress looked absolutely pretty in the dress.

Have a look at Katrina’s post here:

Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal also returned to work last week. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a car selfie on his way to work and wrote, "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoji)." Commenting on the post, fans asked Vicky "Where's Katrina Kaif?" and "Katrina bhabhi kidhar hai?"

Check Vicky's post here:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on 09 December. Later, to celebrate the honeymoon, the couple flew to the Maldives and returned to Mumbai on December 14. They were pictured at the airport together.

On the work front of Katrina Kaif, then the actress was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi was released in theatres and crossed the 100 crore mark in almost a week. Up next, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham. The actor will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur where he will portray the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen