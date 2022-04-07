New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently the most talked about couple in Bollywood. The duo got married in December in a hush-hush cermony and stunned the nation. Kat and Vicky for one or another reason always hit the headlines. Recently, the newly married couple returned from their vacation. During their lavish beach vacation, they dropped some hot photos and left fans drooling for more.

Recently Katrina took her Instagram and dropped another photo from her vacation with her husband Vicky and broke the internet. In the photo, Black swimsuit-clad Kat is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Her beach body is goals for literally anyone. She posted a series of photos and in one of them, Katrina is sitting on sand adorning a black swimsuit and a black hat showing off her killing smile. While in another pic of her is a close-up wherein the Tiger actress is posing but her eyes are hidden under her hat.

Take a look at Katrina's picture here:

As soon as the actress posted those pictures, her fans obviously flooded her comments sections. One user hailed her beauty and wrote, "Hot🔥🔥You know what, you are so cute and beautiful." while another wrote, "There is no one better than you in the whole film industry ❣️, you are the most beautiful and cute."On the same pic her friend Anaitashroff commented, "Oh la La!".

Earlier, Katrina had uploaded a picture of her and Vicky enjoying themselves on a yacht. In the picture, Kat and Vick were looking uber cool and hot at the same time. check that pic here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif just wrapped her shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She was also shooting for Merry Christmas and the actress also has Jee Le Zara, Phone Booth in her film kitty.

Posted By: Ashita Singh