Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot Collects Rs 3.05 Cr On Day 3, Mili And Double XL Struggle To Survive

PHONE BHOOT, Mili and Double XL clashed at the box office on November 4 and all the films had promising storylines with stellar star casts. However, these films are not able to attract the audience to the theatres and their box office performance are below average.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Phone Bhoot collected Rs 3.05 crores on Day 3. The movie earned Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1 and Rs 2.75 crores on Day 2.

#PhoneBhoot struggles… Biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total is below the mark… Contribution from metros mainly, mass pockets remain dull… Weekdays crucial… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 7.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/8TWPQ3LKIg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2022

Whereas, Mili only collected around Rs 65 lakh on Day 3. Double XL only collected around Rs 25 lakhs.

Meanwhile, according to the website Sacnilk, Mili collected 0.5 crores on Day 1 and Rs 0.62 crores on Day 2. Whereas, as per reports, Double XL earned 0.65 crores at the box office in two days.

About Phone Bhoot:

The movie revolves around the ghostbusters Golu and Major, who come across a ghost Ragini. The ghost helps the two boys with their ghostbusting business, but she also has a motive. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy film, which was released in theatres on November 4, 2022.

About Mili:

Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Mili is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by the same filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier. The story revolves around Mili, who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Sunny played the role of Mili's boyfriend and Manoj Pahwa essayed the role of Mili's father.

About Double XL:

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie revolves around the stereotypes around body weight. Huma was seen as Rajshree Trivedi and Sonakshi essayed the role of Saira. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.