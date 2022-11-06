Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot Shows Growth On Day 2; Mili And Double XL Struggle At Box Office

THREE completely different big Bollywood films were released this Friday and the film industry has not seen a big clash at the box office in a while. The films included Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL and all starring promising actors with a big production label behind them. However, these films are not able to perform at the box office and their collections are quite low.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Phone Bhoot collected Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1 and Rs 2.75 crores on Day 2. The movie's total collection stands at Rs 4.08 crores and it saw a slight growth on the second day.

Meanwhile, according to the website Sacnilk, Mili collected 0.5 crores on Day 1 and Rs 0.62 crores on Day 2. Whereas, as per reports, Double XL earned 0.65 crores at the box office in total.

About Phone Bhoot:

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy film, which was released in theatres on November 4, 2022. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The movie revolves around the ghostbusters Golu and Major, who come accross a ghost Ragini. The ghost helps the two boys with their ghostbusting business, but she also has a motive.

About Double XL:

The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie revolves around the stereotypes around body weight. Huma will be seen as Rajshree Trivedi and Sonakshi will essay the role of Saira.

About Mili:

Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Sunny will play the role of Mili's boyfriend and Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Mili's father. The story revolves around Mili, who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Mili is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by the same filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier.