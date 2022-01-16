New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif is the most loved celebs of tinsel town and never fails to impress her fans more whether it's her beauty or acting skills. An avid social media user has kept her followers on their toes ever since she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. Often she drops posts with her darling hubby or solo pic showing off her post-marriage glow. Lately, she gave a glimpse of her first Lohri celebration with Vicky, and now it seems the actress has jetted off to Indore to be with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped alluring selfies of herself in a red shirt and completed her look with a sparkling smile beamed from ear to ear. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie"

As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends and ardent fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. Neha Dhupia, Diana Penty were among the first to drop the comments. Former wrote, "Caption cool" while latter dropped a heart emoticon. Her fans dropped heart, lovestruck and fire emoticons.

The couple recently celebrated their one month wedding anniversary of January 9 and shared an adorable post. "Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️," Katrina wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is shooting for Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and will soon be commencing shooting for Tiger 3's next schedule with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. He also has two films in his kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv