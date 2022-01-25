New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif has jetted off to the Maldives all alone for a brand shot. Ever since she has landed, the actress is keeping her fans on her toes by sharing some alluring pictures from her beachy trip. Recently, she dropped a new set of pictures on her Instagram handle, giving her fans major summer vibes in this chilly weather.

In the image, Katrina is donning a blue, white and yellow coloured bikini with a sheer white shirt. She kept her hair loose, flaunted minimal makeup and accessorised her look with a gold pendant on her neck. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Seas the day".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

As soon as she dropped the post, fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages along with heart and fire emoticons. However, several fans asked about her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, she took to her story and shared a video feeding the birds. In the video, she was dressed casually in a pink t-shirt paired with black pants. While, on Monday, she shared a gorgeous pic clad in floral beachy co-ord set with the sea in the backdrop. She captioned the post with the hashtag 'my happy place'.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Seeing all these pics, one can say that Katrina is making the most out of this trip. Previously she was rumoured to have gone to the Maldives with hubby Vicky on her honeymoon, but she didn't drop any pic from her beachy vacation except her Mehendi laden hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has several movies in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Sriram Raghavan's Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and backed by Ramesh Taurani.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv