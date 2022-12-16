Katrina Kaif Oozes Oomph In Black Gown In New Instagram Post; See Pics

Often considered a glamour icon of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry today. On Friday, the actress dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram in an all-black gown with a plunging neckline and literally made our hearts skip a beat! She completed her look with stunning chandelier diamond earrings.

"Minimalism is another name for a black eyeliner and red lips," she captioned the images and tagged her makeup line @kaybykatrina.

As soon as she shared the images online, fans rushed to the comment's section to give their opinion. One user wrote, "aapki baat hi alag he Katrina ji" while another commented 'absolutely stunning'. At the same time, several fans showered love for the actress by posting heart and fire emojis.

On Wednesday, Katrina was spotted by at the screening of her husband's film, Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai. She made a grand entry wearing a floral bodycon dress and struck a pose for the cameras before entering the venue.

Prior to that, she was seen at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 with Vicky where they served some major couple goals on the red carpet.

In a video shared online by the paparazzi from The Nykaa event, Vicky was seen wearing a black suit and the actress a sparkling silver gown. The two embraced each other lovingly when they met, and it seemed like they never wanted to part.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky, on the other hand, has Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty. His film Govinda Naam Mera, which released on Friday on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles and has received mixed reviews.