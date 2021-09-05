Katrina Kaif's beautiful picture is from Turkey where she is shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan. Scroll down to see her pics and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture dressed in lavender as she confessed her love for the country of Turkey, where she is shooting for the film 'Tiger 3'.

Katrina posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sports a boat-necked floral printed short dress. The actress' skin has a hint of golden glow as the sun rays fall her flawless skin.

Alongside the image, Katrina wrote: "(Turkey flag emoji) U have my (heart emoji)."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram picture here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Isn't she looking pretty? Well, the actress does light up the frame everytime she is in a picture.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif recently met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy along with her co-star Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, the third instalment of the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film was put on hold due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

On the other hand, the first installment 'Ek Tha Tiger' was directed by Kabir Khan and was released in 2012. The second one titled, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' got released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

So guys, how excited are you for 'Tiger 3'? Also, do let us know your thoughts about Katrina's pictures.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal