Katrina Kaif Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Causal White Tee And Denim Dungaree | See Pics

Katrina Kaif rules millions of hearts with her stellar performances in the films and never fails to impress the audience with her beauty and charm. She is currently busy working on her film 'Phone Bhoot' but took time out to post some beautiful pictures on social media. She has shared some stunning pictures on Instagram and her fans can't stop gushing over them.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Musings".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans are just lovestruck by the pictures. One fan wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" Another wrote, "you are looking beautiful".

Meanwhile, Katrina has started working on her film 'Phone Bhoot' again and shared a fun video with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Back with my (phone bhoot) boys".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Siddhant wrote a funny comment on the post. He wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye. Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai".

Moreover, Katrina also announced the release date of her upcoming film Tiger 3 as the Tiger franchise has completed 10 years. She wrote, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya’s journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

It was reported that Katrina is expected to appear on the popular show 'Koffee With Karan'. Later, she shared pictures with the caption, "Anyone for Koffee ??".

She is also working on her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Vijay Sethupati as well. Sharing the rehearsal pictures with both of them, Katrina wrote, "Work in progress".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Merry Christmas was announced in 2021. Sharing her excitement of working with director Sriram Raghavan, Katrina wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina has a bunch of films lined up. This year, she will be seen in the horror comedy film 'Phobe Bhoot'. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and it will release on November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will release next year on April 23. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Moreover, she will start working on her girls' road trip film Jee Le Zaraa next year. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.