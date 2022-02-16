New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif rules many hearts, and every time the actress drops a picture, she sets the internet on fire. There is no doubt that Katrina is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The newlywed actress is back to work and has updated her fans through her social media post.

On Wednesday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself where she can be seen dressed up in a simple black, and white T-shirt with side-swept hair and a geotag pointing to Delhi. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Winter sun,” and dropped a snowflake emoji.

The picture has garnered above 2 lakh likes and more than 4 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Back on February 15, Katrina Kaif was spotted at a Mumbai airport as she left for Delhi. After a while, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also reached the airport as both the actors are reportedly left for Tiger 3 shoot.

Salman Khan has also uploaded a story wherein he can be seen walking towards the camera while the theme song of Tiger plays in the background.

The shoot for Delhi leg for the film was supposed to take place in January this year. However, due to increasing cases of Covid-19, the shooting got postponed. Major portions of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria in 2021. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first valentine's day together. The actress shared mushy pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal and captioned them, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better, and that's what matters.”

While talking about Katrina's work front the actress will be seen in Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

