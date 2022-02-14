New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Valentine's day is here, and all the love birds and newlyweds are all about expressing their feelings to their One and Only. Celebrating the love day on 14th February, Katrina Kaif shared some adorable and mushy pics of her, with her husband Vicky Kaushal. In the pics, Katrina shares a hug and steals a kiss from her Valentine.

Sharing the post on Valentine's Day, Katrina revealed how Vicky maker her difficult moments better. She wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ❤️."

Check Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, today Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted walking hand in hand on the Mumbai Airport after arriving at the bay. Reportedly the couple came back in town for celebrating the Valentine's Day together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

The duo got married on December 9, 2021 and will be celebrating the first V-day after their Marriage. Eversince their marriage they have been making headlines for giving major couple goals.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was nothing but a starry affair. They got married in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Jaipur. On the day of their hush-hush wedding, Katrina made news official and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic)."

Meanwhile on the work front, Both the actors are busy shooting for thier upcoming movies. Katrina Kaif is shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 and Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shoot of Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore.

Posted By: Ashita Singh